NORTH PORT, Fla. — Cole Hamels rejoined the Atlanta Braves just in time for their spring training opener.
The injured left-hander is still a ways off from using the mound at the club’s new spring home, though.
Hamels signed an $18 million, one-year deal with Atlanta this offseason but informed the team just before camp started that he was experiencing shoulder discomfort during training.
The 36-year-old was sent to Dallas to get treatment from surgeon Keith Meister.
Now he’s back but says he’s waiting for inflammation in the shoulder “to calm down.”
He expects to remain in North Port after Atlanta breaks camp for opening day.
“I know I’m behind the 8-ball,” he said. “But once I knock (the inflammation) out right away, I know I’ll be able to be the best pitcher I can and put up good numbers.
“I need to come back at 100%. This is an extremely talented team so I when I come in to take over a spot, I want to be ready.”
The 14-year-veteran went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA last season with the Chicago Cubs.
Atlanta was certainly hoping he might top last year’s output of 141 2/3 innings, but that may be in question after his shoulder flared up doing weighted ball drills.
“It hit a point where I couldn’t get past (the pain),” Hamels said. “Soreness is good but you have to know what’s good and what’s bad.
“I wasn’t feeling as good as I thought I should and I couldn’t overcome it without asking the right questions.”
In its Grapefruit League opener, Atlanta got two shutout innings from Félix Hernández in a 5-0 victory over Baltimore.
Hernández , who spent his first 15 seasons with the Mariners before signing a minor league deal with the Braves in the offseason, allowed only a walk and struck out two.
Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled and scored a run for the Braves. Ozzie Albies singled and walked, scoring twice, while Adam Duvall doubled in a run.
Baltimore managed just four singles.
