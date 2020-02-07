Greensboro, N.C. – Senior Kyler Gregory scored a game-high 19 points and freshman Tyler Dearman added 16 in Guilford College’s 95-50 ODAC win over visiting Eastern Mennonite University Saturday.
Guilford corralled a season-high 25 offensive rebounds, which led to 31 second-chance points. The Quakers (15-7, 7-6 ODAC) enjoyed a 55-24 rebounding edge and yielded only four second-chance points.
Sophomore Liam Ward made 4-of-6 three-point shots for Guilford and finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists. His four triples marked both a game- and career-high total.
The Quakers will visit league-rival the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday night.
GREENSBORO 95, HUNTINGDON 93: The Greensboro College men’s basketball team held off a strong Huntingdon comeback on Saturday to win 95-93.
The Pride had six different players in double figures, including Eric Peaks Jr. who led Greensboro with 18 points on 3-of-6 from three-point range. Michael Phifer pitched in 16 points and 5 rebounds in the win.
The Pride will square off against Averett at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
ELON 72, COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 65: The Elon University men’s basketball team picked up a huge road win on Saturday, knocking off College of Charleston, who is among the top teams in the CAA.
Marcus Sheffield II led the charge for the Phoenix, scoring 31 points for Elon. He also snatched 12 rebounds in the win.
Elon will look to continue their momentum, coming off their third straight win, when they host Delaware on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Women
N.C. WESLEYAN 77, GREENSBORO 69: The Greensboro College women’s basketball team fell to the Battling Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College Saturday 77-69.
Ashley Free’s 19 points paced the Pride, but they couldn’t upset the conference’s best team.
The Pride women will return to action Wednesday when they travel to Methodist University.
