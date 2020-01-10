The Guilford Quakers used a team effort to defeat the Bridgewater Eagles on Saturday 80-53.
Five different Quakers cracked double figures, including Kyler Gregory whose 18 points and 13 rebounds helped Guilford stop their two-game losing streak.
The Quakers turned 17 forced turnovers into 21 points, on top of dominating the Eagles on the glass 55-35.
Elon 80, UNC Wilmington 63: Zac Ervin’s 27 points helped the Phoenix stop a six-game losing skid, picking up a conference win at home against UNCW. The Phoenix won the game by knocking down 14 3-pointers at a 44% clip, with half of those coming from Ervin.
Presbyterian 77, High Point 62: High Point was unable to hold on to an early first half lead, falling to Presbyterian. John-Michael Wright led the team with 15 points, his team-leading seventh time and the 12th time he has recorded double digits in scoring.
Women
Randolph-Macon 63, Guilford 59: Kristen Roberts’ 14 points weren’t enough as Guilford College dropped its third consecutive game on Saturday.
Randolph-Macon forced the Quakers into committing 22 turnovers and converted that into 20 points.
High Point 84, Charleston Southern 70: Senior Camryn Brown scored a season-high 26 points to help High Point get the win over their Big South counterpart, Charleston Southern on Saturday.
Greensboro 82, Pfeiffer 69: Ashley Free and Sabria Joseph both tallied 25 points as Greensboro College team defeated the Falcons of Pfeiffer University on Saturday.
