Roanoke 73
Guilford 66
Salem, Va. — Tripp Greene’s team-high 18 points helped fifth-seeded Roanoke College to a 73-66 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal win over fourth-seeded Guilford on Friday afternoon.
The Quakers trailed by 15 points with just under 10 minutes remaining in the second half but brought themselves back into the game with a 9-0 run, which eventually led to the Quakers tying the game at 64-64.
The Maroons quickly pushed themselves back ahead and ended the game on a 9-2 run to eliminate the Quakers from the tournament.
The Quakers shot 31% from the field, while allowing Roanoke to shoot 50%. Roanoke also knocked down 10 three-pointers on 19 attempts.
Guilford was led by Third-Team All-ODAC selection Jorden Davis, who scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds. Jaylen Gore also contributed 13 points and six rebounds.
Liam Ward was the only other Quaker who cracked double-figures with 10 points.
The Maroons were led by Greene’s 18 points and four assists. Efosa Edosomwan added 14 points for Roanoke off the bench.
Guilford’s First-Team All-ODAC selection Kyler Gregory sustained an injury and was sidelined for all but six minutes of the game.
The quarterfinal loss marks the end of the Quakers’ 2019-2020 season.
