APTOPIX NBA Draft Basketball (copy)

RJ Barrett poses for selfies with fans after he was chosen by the New York Knicks with the third pick of the NBA draft.

So, things didn’t go as planned in free agency for the Knicks, striking out on several superstars. The reality though, is that New York is still in pretty good shape with young talent and salary cap space. Perhaps it’s Barrett that stands to gain the most from the Knicks’ free-agent whiffs, as he will undoubtedly be the focal point of the offense — a spot that he embraces along with all the pressure that comes with it. He’s the franchise’s new alpha dog and it won’t take long for the world to see.

