YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 5: Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela and Cameron Maybin kept up a record home run barrage against the Orioles, powering New York to a victory in a day-night doubleheader opener Monday that extended its winning streak against Baltimore to 13.
New York has 56 home runs against the Orioles this year, eight more than the previous big-league record for long balls against a team in a season. The AL East-leading Yankees are 14-2 against Baltimore with three games left and have won 11 of their last 13 overall. Gregorius’ four RBIs raised his total to 35 in 47 games since returning from Tommy John surgery. Urshela was a triple shy of the cycle, lifting his average to .328.
Baltimore has allowed 245 homers, 13 from tying the season record set by Cincinnati pitchers in 2016. The Orioles have lost six of seven and are on pace for 108 defeats.