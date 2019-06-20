COLLEGES

Baseball

n 8 p.m.: Louisville vs. Mississippi State (ESPN2)

GOLF

n 5:30 a.m.: EPGA, BMW International Open (Golf)

n 7:30 a.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (Golf)

n 9:30 a.m.: EPGA, BMW International Open (Golf)

n Noon: PGA, Travelers Championship (Golf)

n 6 p.m.: LPGA, KPMG Championship (Golf)

n Midnight: Korea Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

n 8:30 a.m.: Royal Ascot (NBC Sports)

n 3 p.m.: America’s Day the Races (FS2)

NBA

n 7 p.m.: NBA Draft (ESPN, ESPNews, NBA, ESPNU)

SOCCER

n Noon: FIFA Women’s World Cup, Netherlands vs. Canada (WGHP)

n Noon: FIFA Women’s World Cup, Cameroon vs. New Zealand (FS1)

n 3 p.m.: FIFA Women’s World Cup, Sweden vs. United States (WGHP)

n 3 p.m.: FIFA Women’s World Cup, Thailand vs. Chile (FS1)

n 7 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Nicaragua vs. Haiti (FS1)

n 9:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Costa Rica vs. Bermuda (FS1)

TENNIS

n 6 a.m.: Gerry Weber Open, Fever-Tree Championship, Mallorca Open, Birmingham Classic (Tennis)

TRACK and FIELD

n 2 p.m.: IAAF, Ostrava Golden Spike World Challenge (NBC Sports)

