COLLEGES
Baseball
n 8 p.m.: Louisville vs. Mississippi State (ESPN2)
GOLF
n 5:30 a.m.: EPGA, BMW International Open (Golf)
n 7:30 a.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (Golf)
n 9:30 a.m.: EPGA, BMW International Open (Golf)
n Noon: PGA, Travelers Championship (Golf)
n 6 p.m.: LPGA, KPMG Championship (Golf)
n Midnight: Korea Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
n 8:30 a.m.: Royal Ascot (NBC Sports)
n 3 p.m.: America’s Day the Races (FS2)
NBA
n 7 p.m.: NBA Draft (ESPN, ESPNews, NBA, ESPNU)
SOCCER
n Noon: FIFA Women’s World Cup, Netherlands vs. Canada (WGHP)
n Noon: FIFA Women’s World Cup, Cameroon vs. New Zealand (FS1)
n 3 p.m.: FIFA Women’s World Cup, Sweden vs. United States (WGHP)
n 3 p.m.: FIFA Women’s World Cup, Thailand vs. Chile (FS1)
n 7 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Nicaragua vs. Haiti (FS1)
n 9:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Costa Rica vs. Bermuda (FS1)
TENNIS
n 6 a.m.: Gerry Weber Open, Fever-Tree Championship, Mallorca Open, Birmingham Classic (Tennis)
TRACK and FIELD
n 2 p.m.: IAAF, Ostrava Golden Spike World Challenge (NBC Sports)