What: NBA G-League game

Who: Erie Bayhawks (New Orleans Pelicans) at Swarm; Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) at Swarm

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

About the games: The Swarm (4-18) is looking to break a 10-game losing streak. The Bayhawks (7-15) come to town on a 2-game losing streak, while the Nets (6-15) have lost their last four. It will be a good chance for the Swarm to get their first win since Dec. 7th. The Swarm have been largely unsuccessful at home this year, as they currently sit at 1-8 in games played at the Fieldhouse.

Tickets: $15 and up

