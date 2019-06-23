AUTO RACING
n 9:05 a.m.: Formula One, French Grand Prix (ESPN)
n 12:30 p.m.: IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix (WXII)
n 3 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, Toyota/Save Mart 350 (FS1)
n 6:30 p.m.: NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment National (FS1)
BASKETBALL
n 1 p.m.: BIG3, Triplets vs. Aliens (WFMY)
n 2 p.m.: BIG3, Tri-State vs. Killer 3s (WFMY)
n 3 p.m.: BIG3, Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers (CBS Sports)
BOWLING
n 5 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Open (CBS Sports)
BOXING
n 7 p.m.: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Julio Ceja (WGHP)
n 8 p.m.: Jorge Cota vs. Jermell Charlo (WGHP)
GOLF
n 6:30 a.m.: EPGA, BMW International Open (Golf)
n 1 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (Golf)
n 3 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (WFMY)
n 3 p.m.: LPGA, KPMG Championship (WXII)
n 3 p.m.: Champions, American Family Insurance Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
n 1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
LACROSSE
n 3:30 p.m.: PLL, Chaos vs. Archers (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
n 11:30 a.m.: FIFA Women’s World Cup, England vs. Cameroon (FS1)
n 2:50 p.m.: UEFA U-21, Austria vs. Germany (ESPNU)
n 3 p.m.: FIFA Women’s World Cup, France vs. Brazil (WGHP)
n 6 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Canada vs. Cuba (FS2, UNI)
n 8:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Martinique vs. Mexico (FS1, UNI)
TENNIS
n 6 a.m.: Noventi Open, Fever-Tree Championship, Mallorca Open, Birmingham Classic, Nature Valley International (Tennis)
VOLLEYBALL
n 5:30 p.m.: FIVB, United States vs. China (NBC Sports)
WNBA
n 1 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (ESPN)
n 6 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago (NBA)