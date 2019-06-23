AUTO RACING

n 9:05 a.m.: Formula One, French Grand Prix (ESPN)

n 12:30 p.m.: IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix (WXII)

n 3 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, Toyota/Save Mart 350 (FS1)

n 6:30 p.m.: NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment National (FS1)

BASKETBALL

n 1 p.m.: BIG3, Triplets vs. Aliens (WFMY)

n 2 p.m.: BIG3, Tri-State vs. Killer 3s (WFMY)

n 3 p.m.: BIG3, Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers (CBS Sports)

BOWLING

n 5 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Open (CBS Sports)

BOXING

n 7 p.m.: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Julio Ceja (WGHP)

n 8 p.m.: Jorge Cota vs. Jermell Charlo (WGHP)

GOLF

n 6:30 a.m.: EPGA, BMW International Open (Golf)

n 1 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (Golf)

n 3 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (WFMY)

n 3 p.m.: LPGA, KPMG Championship (WXII)

n 3 p.m.: Champions, American Family Insurance Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

n 1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

LACROSSE

n 3:30 p.m.: PLL, Chaos vs. Archers (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

n 11:30 a.m.: FIFA Women’s World Cup, England vs. Cameroon (FS1)

n 2:50 p.m.: UEFA U-21, Austria vs. Germany (ESPNU)

n 3 p.m.: FIFA Women’s World Cup, France vs. Brazil (WGHP)

n 6 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Canada vs. Cuba (FS2, UNI)

n 8:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Martinique vs. Mexico (FS1, UNI)

TENNIS

n 6 a.m.: Noventi Open, Fever-Tree Championship, Mallorca Open, Birmingham Classic, Nature Valley International (Tennis)

VOLLEYBALL

n 5:30 p.m.: FIVB, United States vs. China (NBC Sports)

WNBA

n 1 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (ESPN)

n 6 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago (NBA)

