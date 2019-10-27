AUTO RACING
n 2:30 p.m.: F1, Grand Prix of Mexico (WXLV)
n 3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, First Data 500 (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
n 8 p.m.: Houston at Washington (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
n 5 p.m.: Exhibition, Georgetown College at Kentucky (SEC)
n 7 p.m.: Exhibition, Mount Olive at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
n Noon: Miami at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
n 12:30 p.m.: Texas State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
n 1 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
n 1 p.m.: Alabama at South Carolina (ESPNU)
n 2:30 p.m.: Boston College at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)
n 3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville (ACC)
Women’s soccer
n 1 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest (ACC)
n 1 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
n 1 p.m.: Syracuse at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
n 2 p.m.: Kansas at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)
n 3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ESPNU)
n 5 p.m.: Missouri at Texas A&M (ESPNU)
FIGURE SKATING
n 4:30 p.m.: Skate Canada (WXII)
GOLF
n 8:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
n 3 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
n 10:30 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
n 3 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
NBA
n 9:30 p.m.: Charlotte at
Los Angeles Lakers (Fox Sports Southeast)
NHL
n 7 p.m.: Boston at New York Rangers (NHL)
RUGBY
n 5 a.m.: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
n 9:55 a.m.: Engnlish Premier, Wolverhampton at New Castle United (NBC Sports)
n 9:55 a.m.: Serie A, Napoli at SPAL (ESPNews)
n 10:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Wolfsburg (FS1)
n 12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool (WXII)
n 12:50 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS2)
n 3:30 p.m.: NWSL, Chicago Red Stars at North Carolina Courage (ESPN)
n 3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, United States vs. Senegal (FS1)
SWIMMING
n 11 p.m.: International League (ESPN2)
TENNIS
n 6:30 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
