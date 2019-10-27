AUTO RACING

n 2:30 p.m.: F1, Grand Prix of Mexico (WXLV)

n 3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, First Data 500 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

n 8 p.m.: Houston at Washington (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

n 5 p.m.: Exhibition, Georgetown College at Kentucky (SEC)

n 7 p.m.: Exhibition, Mount Olive at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

Volleyball

n Noon: Miami at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)

n 12:30 p.m.: Texas State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

n 1 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

n 1 p.m.: Alabama at South Carolina (ESPNU)

n 2:30 p.m.: Boston College at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)

n 3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville (ACC)

Women’s soccer

n 1 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest (ACC)

n 1 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

n 1 p.m.: Syracuse at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

n 2 p.m.: Kansas at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)

n 3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ESPNU)

n 5 p.m.: Missouri at Texas A&M (ESPNU)

FIGURE SKATING

n 4:30 p.m.: Skate Canada (WXII)

GOLF

n 8:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

n 3 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)

n 10:30 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

n 3 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

NBA

n 9:30 p.m.: Charlotte at

Los Angeles Lakers (Fox Sports Southeast)

NHL

n 7 p.m.: Boston at New York Rangers (NHL)

RUGBY

n 5 a.m.: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

n 9:55 a.m.: Engnlish Premier, Wolverhampton at New Castle United (NBC Sports)

n 9:55 a.m.: Serie A, Napoli at SPAL (ESPNews)

n 10:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Wolfsburg (FS1)

n 12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool (WXII)

n 12:50 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS2)

n 3:30 p.m.: NWSL, Chicago Red Stars at North Carolina Courage (ESPN)

n 3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, United States vs. Senegal (FS1)

SWIMMING

n 11 p.m.: International League (ESPN2)

TENNIS

n 6:30 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

