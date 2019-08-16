GREENSBORO If you have a tween daughter, you probably already know about this disappointing trend.
When girls hit puberty, they tend to quit playing sports. In fact, they drop out at two times the rate that boys do by age 15, according to a report by the Women’s Sports Foundation.
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is beginning an effort to keep girls in the game: a fall girls-only basketball league. The program is currently enrolling girls ages 8-16. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/girls basketball to sign up.
In the city’s recreation league sports teams — football, basketball, baseball and cheerleading — children of all genders play on the same teams, grouped by age. But participation is not equal across genders, according to Parks and Recreation Athletics Director Austin Homan.
The Parks and Recreation Department’s new master plan, Plan2Play, adopted in February, calls for the department to close this gap by developing and prioritizing opportunities for girls and women.
Of about 560 youth Parks and Recreation baseball players this year, only about 6% were girls. Only three females have signed up for the fall’s football league. No boys registered for either of the two seasons of cheerleading in the past year.
Last basketball season followed the same playbook: of about 470 participants, 53 were girls.
Willette Middleton, the director of the Craft Recreation Center, saw the same thing at her center.
Middleton said she didn’t have trouble getting girls to come to Craft for other programs. But few wanted to play basketball. Middleton, who is studying for a doctorate, took to the books to figure it out.
“I learned that a lot of times girls have a hard time playing with guys, especially when they start to age and develop,” she said. “They don’t feel like they can one compete with guys so they don’t want to be in that setting. They may feel awkward being on teams with just boys.”
It might be a puberty thing. The Women’s Sports Foundation also cites safety and transportation issues, social stigma and lack of positive role models as reasons girls stop playing sports.
Middleton, who played softball as a student, started offering a free girls-only basketball clinic to test the waters.
“It didn’t matter your skill level. We just wanted to test the market to see if girls wanted to play too,” she said. “We had at least 40 girls, two nights a week. Most of the girls lived in the area of the center and I never saw them before.”
Now the concept is expanding to all the city’s community recreation centers.
The new fall league will group girls by age, similar to the winter coed league. The program will be appropriate for beginners as well as returning players.
“It’s for anyone, it doesn’t matter their skill level,” Middleton said. “All the center directors — we just want girls to feel empowered and learn the game of basketball and have fun.”