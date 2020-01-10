GREENSBORO — Haven’t started your New Year’s health and fitness goals yet?
It’s OK. Greensboro Parks and Recreation is here to help.
The department has programs and fitness facilities for any ability. Here are a few options to consider.
For the beginner
Listen — everyone has to begin somewhere. Some of us haven’t worked out since last January. And many of us haven’t worked out ever.
Walk 15 and Let’s Walk are perfect programs for those who don’t quite know where to start.
Personal trainer Jennifer Redfearn hosts Walk 15 classes at Windsor and Lewis recreation centers. She says the low-impact class has easy-to-learn movements that can be modified to any level of intensity.
“It’s low-impact aerobics,” she said. “There is no jumping, there are no quick movements. It’s designed for people who maybe have not been active and are trying to get active.”
Redfearn, who is a full-time biology teacher, started teaching the class after she used the Walk 15 program to get herself into shape.
“If you can walk into a room, you can do this class. You can do it at a level of comfort and you won’t be embarrassed,” she said.
Her classes are $6 each. She teaches at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., and at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive. No registration is required.
Let’s Walk is another go-at-your-own pace program. It is offered every Wednesday from 9:15 to 10 a.m. inside at the Brown Recreation Center gymnasium, 302. E. Vandalia Road. The program is free.
“This is perfect for senior walk clubs, adults who have limited mobility and want to walk a shorter distance in a safe environment,” said Liza Lennon, Brown Center director. “It’s also a guaranteed walk regardless of the weather.”
So come and get in your steps. No excuses if it rains!
Exercise with friends
If you find it hard to fit in a workout routine and quality time with friends — why not combine the two? Greensboro is registering adult teams for its coed kickball and men’s and women’s slow-pitch softball leagues. The Gate City Wheelers wheelchair basketball team is also accepting new members.
Kickball is the department’s fastest growing sport. It has leagues for competitive teams, beginners, and players who are somewhere in between. Softball, a classic of the adult sports arena, is still drawing players citywide. Play starts in March, so you have time to work on your cardio before you have to get on the field.
You technically don’t even need to make your own team. Just join Parks and Recreation’s free agent list.
Athletes with a physical disability can join the Gate City Wheelers basketball team. Existing players teach and mentor new members. Some wheelchairs are available for people interested in trying the sport.
“Sometimes an individual doesn’t know what they can do and may feel trapped in a chair. (Wheelchair basketball) showed me how much I can do for myself and changed my perspective in all aspects of my life. I became more independent and confident in my skills and abilities,” said player Wayne Davis.
It’s free to join the team. The Wheelers practice every Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St. Call 336-373-2626 for more information.
Another bonus for joining a team: Research published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found working out in a group setting lowers stress by 26% compared to those who exercise by themselves.
Visit greensboro-nc.gov/athletics for more information.
Commitment-phobic?
If you want to join a gym but don’t want a pricey contract, try a city fitness center.
The Griffin, Peeler and Warnersville recreation centers, the Smith Active Adult Center and the Al Lowe Boxing Club all have fitness centers with treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and weight training equipment, as well as trained staff to ensure a safe environment for teens and adults.
Best part? No contract is required to become a member.
Adult fitness center memberships cost $10 a month or $100 for a year. Teen memberships cost $5 a month or $50 for a year.
If you are interested in something a little more strenuous, the boxing club annual membership is $40 per person. It has an Olympic-size boxing ring, sparring times, free weights, cardio machines and coaches who are sanctioned by United States Amateur Boxing Inc.
