LaGrange 40

Greensboro College 23

Why the Pride lost: LaGrange Panthers running back Terron Dixon rushed for 284 yards on 17 carries with four touchdowns.

Performances worth noting: Greensboro quarterback David Loughry II finished with 173 yards passing and one touchdown. ... Greensboro’s Ryan Wahl, who had an interception early in the game, finished with a team leading 48 yards receiving. ... Jeremiah Speed had 15 total tackles to go along with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. ... Earl Green III scored on a 4-yard run for Greensboro in the first quarter, and Zach Atkinson caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Loughry to complete the first-quarter scoring.

Also worth noting: Greensboro had a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but LaGrange proceeded to score the next 34 points to take a 40-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Next: Greensboro (1-5, 0-3) is scheduled to return to action next Saturday when it hosts the Monarchs of Methodist University.

