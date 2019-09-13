Ferrum 55
Greensboro 7
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro College football team fell in their home opener to the Panthers of Ferrum College on Saturday 55-7.
Ferrum took a 48-0 lead early in the fourth quarter before the Pride was able to get on the board.
Following a Panthers touchdown, Kasseem Bagley picked up the ensuing kickoff on his own 6-yard line and returned it 60 yards to give Greensboro the ball on the Ferrum 34-yard line.
Greensboro then moved the ball down to the Panthers 16-yard line before facing a fourth-and-7.
On the fourth-down play, Greensboro’s Wyatt Beasey rolled out to his left and found Ryan Wahl in the back corner of the end zone. Zac Ellison then added the extra point to make the score 55-7.
Over the remainder of the game, both defenses played well and kept the score the same.
“We will be going into the bye week looking to make some positional changes in order to be competitive this year,” Greensboro head coach Greg Crum said. “We did not play well and Ferrum did. We need to generate an offense that can score and we have a lot of work to do.
“We are excited to prepare for our team to be competitive.”
Beasey finished with 138 yards passing, while Zach Atkinson and Cale Matthews combined for 111 yards receiving.
Ju’Warren Byrd and Kasseem Bagley paced the Pride defense with nine tackles each, while Nicholas Coleman had one sack to go along with five tackles.
The Pride will return to action on Sept. 28 when they travel to take on the Bison of Gallaudet University.
