Averett 48
Greensboro 0
Why the Pride lost: The visiting Cougars scored early and often, with seven points in the first quarter and 27 more in the second quarter for a 34-0 halftime lead.
Performances worth noting: Greensboro’s Jeremiah Speed finished with a team-leading 11 tackles while Kasseem Bagley chipped in with eight. Jason Gerber finished with six tackles, including one sack for a loss of 15 yards
Also worth noting: Averett finished the game with a 510-9 advantage in total yards.
Next: Greensboro (1-3, 0-1 USA South Athletic Conference) visits league opponent North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.