Averett 48

Greensboro 0

Why the Pride lost: The visiting Cougars scored early and often, with seven points in the first quarter and 27 more in the second quarter for a 34-0 halftime lead.

Performances worth noting: Greensboro’s Jeremiah Speed finished with a team-leading 11 tackles while Kasseem Bagley chipped in with eight. Jason Gerber finished with six tackles, including one sack for a loss of 15 yards

Also worth noting: Averett finished the game with a 510-9 advantage in total yards.

Next: Greensboro (1-3, 0-1 USA South Athletic Conference) visits league opponent North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments