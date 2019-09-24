Samara Parker (left) laughs Tuesday during a swim lesson with Olympic swimmer Hali Flickinger at the ribbon cutting for the fourth pool at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Greensboro Aquatic Center celebrated its new pool Tuesday in part with a swim lesson featuring Olympic swimmer Hali Flickinger, who worked with Archer Elementary students. The extra pool adds 19 short-course lanes and eight long-course lanes, which officials said will provide more pool time for center members, clubs and high school teams. It will also enhance the center’s ability to host championship competitive swimming and diving meets, officials said. The $8.3 million addition was paid for with hotel occupancy revenues.