The Greensboro Aquatic Center celebrated its new pool Tuesday in part with a swim lesson featuring Olympic swimmer Hali Flickinger, who worked with Archer Elementary students. The extra pool adds 19 short-course lanes and eight long-course lanes, which officials said will provide more pool time for center members, clubs and high school teams. It will also enhance the center’s ability to host championship competitive swimming and diving meets, officials said. The $8.3 million addition was paid for with hotel occupancy revenues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.