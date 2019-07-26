FILE — In a Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, New York Giants’ Golden Tate runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp at the team’s training facility, in East Rutherford, N.J. Tate has been suspended for four games for using a drug prescribed for fertility planning. The 10-year veteran, who signed with the Giants in March as a free agent, announced the suspension in a Twitter post Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)