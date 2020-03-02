WakeBasketball

Coach Danny Manning instructs his team during Saturday's win against Notre Dame. 

Wake Forest is far from a finished product, and one of the biggest areas of work the Deacons need to focus on is getting out in transition, White said.

“That’s something we can do better as a team, getting out in transition and rebounding the basketball and trying to use our defense to help get our offense going even more than it has been,” White said.

Wake Forest had only four points off turnovers against Notre Dame and still scored 84 points. That’s the fewest points off turnovers in nine games; the most was 26, in the previous meeting with the Tar Heels.

