Gastonia Hunter Huss 63
Smith 59
What: NCHSAA Class 3-A West boys basketball fourth-round playoff game.
Site: Hunter Huss Gymnasium, Gastonia.
Why the Golden Eagles lost
Smith didn’t make plays defensively or offensively in the fourth quarter. Defensively, coach Derrick Partee’s Golden Eagles allowed Huss to get into the paint off the dribble and convert before Nick McMullen could help. “We felt like we could have contested a lot more shots in the second half,” Partee said, “and they made the shots we didn’t contest.”
Offensively, Smith couldn’t convert the put-back opportunities that provided much of its scoring for three quarters. “We felt like we got hit a couple of times, but we tried to play tough and tried to play through it,” Partee said. “It just didn’t happen.”
The big play(s)/run
Down 52-44 with less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Huss went on a 10-0 run fueled by a pair of 3-pointers and never trailed again. The Huskies were simply more composed than Smith during the decisive surge, and a raucous home crowd didn’t help the Golden Eagles. “The pressure and intensity of the crowd, which was awesome tonight, got to us and we cracked a little bit,” Partee said.
Three things we learned
1. Silas Mason did not go quietly for Smith. The 6-foot-7 senior wing scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, but his driving shot off the glass with 3.8 seconds left and the Golden Eagles trailing 61-59 wouldn’t fall. Huss got the rebound and Kendall Malik Corry hit two free throws with 1.6 left to seal the victory.
2. The Golden Eagles’ Nick McMullen as a monster on the boards. The 6-foot-8 senior, who is headed to Murray State, had 16 rebounds unofficially. He kept multiple possessions alive for Smith after misses, and he ended a number of Huss possessions with defensive rebounds. “We sic three guys on him and he just plays,” Huss coach Walter Wallace said. “He just keeps playing.”
3. Huss freshman J.J. Moore is going to be very good. The 5-foot-7 point guard plays with maturity well beyond his years. Moore scored five of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter for Wallace’s Huskies. “He’s just got ice water in his veins,” Wallace said of Moore. “He’s an amazing freshman!”
What they said
“We never really got easy looks. They play a heck of a defense. … Resilient is what we are. We play a lot of people and have faith in our bench people. … This was a fantastic basketball game, but I don’t ever want to see (the Golden Eagles) again in life.” — Walter Wallace, Huss coach
“This senior class was awesome, especially Jordan (Williams) and Silas (Mason), who’ve been here all four years. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them, and they’ve been great representatives of our program and our school. That’s the biggest thing I’ll remember, that they were awesome kids.” — Derrick Partee, Smith coach
Smith 17 14 14 14 — 59
Gastonia Hunter Huss 12 14 16 21 — 63
No. 9 seed Smith (21-8) — Silas Mason 22, Nick McMullen 9, Juwelz Hargrove 8, Khalid Hinds 8, Jordan Williams 4, Xavien Whitney-Taylor 4, Isaiah Moore 4.
No. 5 seed Huss (26-4) — J.J. Moore 14, Tyrese McNeal 13, Trent Ostrander 11, Deneil Mackins 9, Dontavius Nash 8, Zo Wallace 4, Kendall Malik Corry 2, Niko Huitt 2.
