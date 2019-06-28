ACCNCSUVirginia (copy)

N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots under defense from Virginia's De'Andre Hunter (12) on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.

Role: X-Factor

How he fits: There were moments — literally — last season Daniels looked like State’s best player before a silly shot or unnecessary turnover halted his momentum. There’s no doubt the dude can get tough buckets from all over the floor, but sometimes, there’s no need to attempt to get the tough buckets. If Daniels can find more consistency this season, there’s no reason he couldn’t play a starter’s minutes, where his size and rebounding ability would be of particular benefit for State. Given the pace Keatts wants to play, the minutes are certainly available for someone to stake a claim.

