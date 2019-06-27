Role: Freshman phenom scorer
How he fits: Roy Williams loves a scoring point guard and that’s what he’s got in Cole Anthony, who projects as a top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Anthony is an aggressive, bouncy athlete who can get his own shot anywhere on the floor. He’s improving as a long-range shooter, but his bread and butter is still getting to the rim and using his athleticism to finish. Anthony plays with an edge and that translates to the defensive end too, where his athleticism and tenacity will make him an above-average defender as a freshman.