Role: Do-it-all wing
How he fits: Bryce showed what he was capable of several times throughout the season then closed the season on a high-note in the NIT, playing three fantastic, complete games, averaging 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while defending at a high level. State has plenty of guards on the roster, but none of them have the combination of size and ability as a two-way player. Bryce isn’t the most athletic player in the world, but he understands the game and uses his body and basketball I.Q. to get to the bucket.