Role: Steady combo guard
How he fits: Beverly got injured in the preseason and never took a step forward from his freshman season, actually regressing to 34 percent from 3-point range. Still, Beverly knocked down some big shots, offered a steady hand when he took over ballhandling duties and took care of the ball, averaging just 1.2 turnovers. Even when his shot wasn’t falling, Beverly. wasn’t afraid to fire it up, which is the type of confidence Keatts wants in his players. There’s no doubt he’ll be playing hard, and pending he’s healthy heading into this season, expect that 3-point shooting percentage to move closer to 40 percent.