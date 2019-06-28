Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM EDT FRIDAY... THE FORSYTH COUNTY OFFICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL ASSISTANCE AND PROTECTION IN WINSTON SALEM NC HAS ISSUED A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY FOR GROUND LEVEL OZONE, IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM EDT FRIDAY. AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY MEANS THAT GROUND LEVEL OZONE CONCENTRATIONS WITHIN THE REGION MAY APPROACH OR EXCEED UNHEALTHY STANDARDS. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT THE FORSYTH COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT WEB SITE AT WWW.FORSYTH.CC/EAP/DAILYFORECAST.ASPX