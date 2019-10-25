Furman 28

Western Carolina 7

CULLOWHEE — Devin Wynn rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score, as Furman racked up 296 yards on the ground defeating Western Carolina 28-7 on Saturday and reclaiming a share of first place in the Southern Conference.

The Paladins (5-3, 4-1), ranked No. 14 in the FCS Coach’s Poll, rebounded from a loss to The Citadel to match Wofford atop the SoCon standings. The two teams meet at Wofford Nov. 16.

Western Carolina (1-7, 0-5) was held to 77 yards on the ground.

Tags

Load comments