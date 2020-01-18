Wake Forest Florida State Mens Basketball

Florida State redshirt senior center Dominik Olejniczak (15), Wake Forest freshman forward Ody Oguama (33) and Wake Forest redshirt senior guard Andrien White (13) reach for a rebound in the second half of an ACC men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 78-68.

This is the first of six repeat opponents for the Deacons in ACC play, as Boston College won the season opener 77-70.

The Deacons had encouraging performances that night from Isaiah Mucius (18 points on 8-for-13 shooting) and freshman Ody Oguama (10 points, seven rebounds).

Mucius hasn’t scored more than 11 points in a game since then, and hasn’t scored in double figures since November. That’s also Oguama’s season high for points, and he’s matched the season-high for rebounds in two other games.

Maybe it bodes well for the Deacons’ young forwards that they enjoyed success against the Eagles.

