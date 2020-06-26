AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

n 5:30 a.m.: Greater Western Sydney vs. Collingwood (FS1)

n 11:30 p.m.: Port Adelaide vs. West Coast (FS2)

Early Saturday

n 5:30 a.m.: Essendon vs. Carlton (ESPN2)

AUTO RACING

n 6 p.m.: ARCA, #AnywhereIsPossible 200 (FS1)

BASEBALL

n 5:25 a.m.: KBO, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears (ESPN)

Early Saturday

n 3:55 a.m.: KBO, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears (ESPN)

GOLF

n 3 p.m.: Travelers Championship (Golf)

n 6 p.m.: Utah Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

n 1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

n 3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

RUGBY

Early Saturday

n 3 a.m.: Blues vs. Highlanders (ESPN2)

n 3:30 a.m.: NRL, Brisbane vs. Gold Coast (FS1)

5 n:30 a.m: NRL, Parramatta vs. Canberra (FS1)

TENNIS

n 8 a.m.: Battle of the Brits (Tennis)

n 4 p.m.: Credit One Bank Invitational (Fox Sports South, Tennis)

