AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
n 5:30 a.m.: Greater Western Sydney vs. Collingwood (FS1)
n 11:30 p.m.: Port Adelaide vs. West Coast (FS2)
Early Saturday
n 5:30 a.m.: Essendon vs. Carlton (ESPN2)
AUTO RACING
n 6 p.m.: ARCA, #AnywhereIsPossible 200 (FS1)
BASEBALL
n 5:25 a.m.: KBO, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears (ESPN)
Early Saturday
n 3:55 a.m.: KBO, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears (ESPN)
GOLF
n 3 p.m.: Travelers Championship (Golf)
n 6 p.m.: Utah Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
n 1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
n 3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)
RUGBY
Early Saturday
n 3 a.m.: Blues vs. Highlanders (ESPN2)
n 3:30 a.m.: NRL, Brisbane vs. Gold Coast (FS1)
5 n:30 a.m: NRL, Parramatta vs. Canberra (FS1)
TENNIS
n 8 a.m.: Battle of the Brits (Tennis)
n 4 p.m.: Credit One Bank Invitational (Fox Sports South, Tennis)
