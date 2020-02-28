AUTO RACING
n 3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Production Alliance Group 300 practice (FS1)
n 4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Auto Club 400 practice (FS1)
n 5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Production Alliance Group 300 practice (FS1)
n 5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Auto Club 400 practice (FS1)
BOXING
n 10:45 p.m.: Sanjarbek Rakhmanov vs. Keith Hunter (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Hockey
n 6 p.m.: Wisconsin at Ohio State (Big Ten)
n 7 p.m.: Michigan State at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)
n 8:30 p.m.: Denver at St. Cloud State (CBS Sports)
n 8:30 p.m.: Michigan at Minnesota (Big Ten)
Men’s lacrosse
n 5 p.m.: Richmond at Duke (ACC)
n 7 p.m.: Hobart at Syracuse (ACC)
Softball
n 12:30 p.m.: Lehigh at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
n 5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
n 6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
Swimming
n 6 p.m.: ACC Championships (ACC Network Extra)
Track and Field
n 2 p.m.: ACC Indoor Championships (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
n 1:30 a.m.: European, Oman Open (Golf)
n 5:30 a.m.: European, Oman Open (Golf)
n 2 p.m.: PGA, The Honda Classic (Golf)
Early Saturday
n 3 a.m.: EPGA, Oman Open (Golf)
MLB spring training
n 1 p.m.: St. Louis vs. New York Mets (MLB)
n 9 p.m.: Colorado vs.
San Francisco (MLB)
NBA
n 7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Toronto (Fox Sports Southeast)
n 8 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee (ESPN)
n 10:30 p.m.: Denver at
Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)
NFL
n 4 p.m.: Scouting Combine (NFL)
n 7 p.m.: Scouting Combine (NFL)
NHL
n 7 p.m.: Colorado at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
n 7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Philadelphia (NHL)
n 7 p.m.: Minnesota at Columbus (ESPN+)
n 10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Anaheim (ESPN+)
SOCCER
n 2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS2)
n 2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Norwich City (NBC Sports)
n 10 p.m.: Liga MX, Puebla at Tijuana (FS2)
TENNIS
n 8 a.m.: Dubai Championship, Chile Open, Qatar Open (Tennis)
n 3 p.m.: Mexican Open, Chile Open (Tennis)
