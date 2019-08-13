FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Matt Ryan expects to make his 2019 preseason debut when the Atlanta Falcons play the New York Jets on Thursday night, and his running back may be Devonta Freeman.
Ryan has been an observer for the Falcons’ first two preseason games. Sloppy field conditions at Miami helped convince coach Dan Quinn to hold the quarterback out of last week’s loss to the Dolphins.
Ryan said he will be “excited to get back out on the field” and “just get into the flow of things.”
Ryan will be joined by other starters, possibly including Freeman.
Quinn said Tuesday Ryan and other starters “will definitely get a little more” than one series.
Freeman’s explosive runs have been a highlight of training camp. He missed 14 games with a groin injury last season.
Quinn says Freeman is stronger than before the injury and “hopefully” will play against the Jets.
“He’s had an outstanding offseason,” Quinn said. “The energy he brought back starting from OTAs, he’s a stronger man than he was prior to his injury. You’ve heard people say ‘Can you come back stronger from an injury?’ I think this is one of those cases the answer is yes. He’s more violent in his cuts because of that strength. His mindset, his determination is completely on point. He adds a lot to our team.”