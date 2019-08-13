Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 445 PM EDT * AT 347 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR GERMANTON, OR 8 MILES NORTH OF WINSTON-SALEM, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. OHER POTENTIALLY SEVERE THUNDERTSORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN FORSYTH COUNTY AS THEY MOIVE EAST OUT OF YADKIN COUNTY. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, LEWISVILLE, SUMMERFIELD AND STOKESDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL SEND YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN RALEIGH. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH