ONEIDA, Wis. — Sung Hyun Park made her seventh birdie in 11 holes to build a three-shot lead and she still had a par 5 to play Saturday, a daunting position for those trying to catch the No. 1 player in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
It all changed so suddenly.
Park hit into the water on the par-5 15th and three-putted from about 20 feet for birdie. That was followed by a bogey on the next hole. Now the tournament is wide open going into the final round at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
Park had to settle for a 3-under 69, leaving her in a four-way tie for the lead with Shanshan Feng (65), Tiffany Joh (66) and Ariya Jutanugarn, who missed a 4-foot par putt late in her round and shot 67.
They were at 20-under 196.