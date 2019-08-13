Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR FORSYTH...NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON AND NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 410 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WINSTON-SALEM, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. POWERLINES WERE REPORTED DOWN NORTH OF CLEMMONS HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...LAW ENFORCEMENT. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, LEWISVILLE, SUMMERFIELD AND STOKESDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL SEND YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN RALEIGH. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH