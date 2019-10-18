Florida 38
South Carolina 27
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For three quarters, Kyle Trask saw the overthrows and ineffective runs, the penalties and missed assignments. He knew something had to change.
It finally did.
Trask threw three of his career-high four touchdowns in the final period Saturday to rally the No. 9 Gators to a 38-27 win at South Carolina.
Trask, sensing the game slipping away, told his teammates: “This isn’t us.” He then helped the Gators (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) avoid a second straight loss after falling at No. 2 LSU 42-28 last week.
“We found our identity and started making plays,” he said.
The identity of Florida’s offense is in Trask’s hands. The junior, starting due to an injury to Feleipe Franks, has led the Gators to their best start since 2015.
After a week off, Trask will bring Florida to a final, defining stretch with games against No. 10 Georgia, Vanderbilt and SEC East-leading Missouri in the chase for a spot in the SEC title game.
Things didn’t look promising through the third quarter. South Carolina (3-4, 2-3) held Florida in check and took a 20-17 lead in trying for its second consecutive win over a top 10 opponent after beating then-No. 3 Georgia in double overtime last week.
“We have a very resilient team,” Trask said. “We’re never going to panic, no matter the situation.”
That was evident in the second half.
After Trask’s interception deep in Florida territory led to Tavien Feaster’s 21-yard TD run to put the Gamecocks up 17-10, Dameon Pierce answered with a 75-yard scoring run on Florida’s next snap to tie it.
