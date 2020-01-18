WakeBasketball

Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr’s 18-point outing in a loss to Virginia Tech on Tuesday could have been better if the Deacons had completed more post-entry passes.

Wake Forest struggled to get the ball to Sarr during Tuesday night’s loss to Virginia Tech — his 18-point outing could have been better if the Deacons had completed more post-entry passes.

“I think the idea is right, in terms of wanting to get the ball inside, get it to Olivier. But we have to do a better job of having vision of the surrounding players,” said Coach Danny Manning. “Not necessarily the person that’s guarding him, because a lot of times we do see the person that’s guarding him, but we don’t see the help side or the weak side.”

Sarr said there’s a part of that he can improve on, too.

“I’ve also gotta do a better job of opening up to the ball. And that’s something that we’re working on a lot,” Sarr said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Load comments