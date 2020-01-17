MELBOURNE, Australia — As messages on video boards cautioned Australian Open spectators to “be aware we are expecting a reduction in air quality” Saturday, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal seemed satisfied that all will be fine at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament despite recent days of smoke arriving from wildfires burning 100 or so miles away.
The haze hanging over Melbourne Park lately lightened as Monday’s start of main-draw action approaches, but even if things worsen, the owners of a combined 39 major championships were among the players saying they’re confident tennis officials will make sure conditions are safe before allowing competition.
Federer and Nadal both said they marched themselves down to the tournament referee’s office to understand what was going on when local news reports were saying people should stay indoors, yet qualifying rounds were taking place outdoors. On Tuesday, one player collapsed in a coughing fit; another sought medical attention for breathing problems.
“I said, ‘I think we’re all confused. Is it super unsafe or is it totally safe to play?’” Federer said. “I told them, ‘Look, I just think communication is key for all of us, for everybody. We just need to do more.’ Because I feel like I hadn’t gotten enough information.”
Defending champion Novak Djokovic wondered aloud whether the event might need to be delayed until the air improved. Tournament director Craig Tiley pointed out a week ago there are three stadiums with retractable roofs, plus eight indoor courts, which could be used if need be.
The hope, of course, is none of that will be necessary.
Rain is in the forecast for four of the next five days, which could help matters.
The top-ranked Nadal said he was told air measurements were being taken every four minutes and the standard for how clean samples need to be is more stringent than that used by the International Olympic Committee.
“I really cannot believe that the most important committee in the world wants bad health for the competitors,” Nadal said. “So that answer convinced me. I am here to play.”
