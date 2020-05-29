Indian Wells Tennis

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, celebrates after beating Borna Coric, of Croatia, during the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) 3/18/2018: Top-seeded Roger Federer celebrates after beating Borna Coric in three sets in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Top-seeded Roger Federer celebrates after beating Borna Coric in three sets in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS 1/9/2019: “The Outsiders” “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone” “Twilight”

 Mark J. Terrill

Roger Federer, the owner of a men’s record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings. See list of top-10 highest-paid athletes in the world on Page B5.

Tags

Load comments