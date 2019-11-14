Clemson’s lead at the end of the first quarter has been at least two touchdowns in seven of 10 games; the Tigers have outscored opponents 128-7 in the first quarter this season.
And it’s not like there’s been an easing off of the throttle. Clemson has outscored opponents 153-29 in second quarters, for a total of 281-36 in first halves.
There are 67 teams in the country — more than half — that haven’t scored 281 points this season.
“These guys are used to going fast and you better be ready to play from the opening kickoff. If we show up the way we did against Louisville against these guys, I mean, it’ll be 28-0,” Clawson said. “This is big-boy football; this is a national-championship team, well-coached. And the other thing about Clemson is these guys play the game right.
“They really do. This is not a team that talks a lot, I mean, these guys walk in and play. I think people take their excellence and criticize the rest of the ACC rather than appreciating their excellence and the level they’re doing things there.”
