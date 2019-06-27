Role: Efficient post offense
How he fits: After some positive moments as a freshman, Manley was limited by injury for virtually all of last season, where he began as Carolina’s top post player off the bench. It’s a role he’ll likely reprise this season, and although he won’t be playing star minutes, there’s reason to believe Manley can be effective in giving the Tar Heels 15 minutes. Obviously the sample-size was limited and the scale is different, but Manley’s rebounding rate was similar to Luke Maye’s while his offensive efficiency rating was just below. If Manley is healthy, there’s a case to be made for him as Carolina’s biggest surprise thanks to his length and soft hands around the bucket.