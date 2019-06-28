Role: Stretch Four
How he fits: Andree joins the Wolfpack after playing three seasons at Lehigh where he averaged 10.8 points and shot 41.5 percent from 3-point range, posting his best rebounding average of 6.2 last season. He’ll have every opportunity to let if fly in a State offense that gives good shooters the freedom to make the most of their opportunities. His biggest offensive impact will come as a catch-and-shoot option on the perimeter, but he’ll need to rebound at a high level to stay on the floor, given State’s desire to play smaller and faster.