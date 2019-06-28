Role: Stretch Four

How he fits: Andree joins the Wolfpack after playing three seasons at Lehigh where he averaged 10.8 points and shot 41.5 percent from 3-point range, posting his best rebounding average of 6.2 last season. He’ll have every opportunity to let if fly in a State offense that gives good shooters the freedom to make the most of their opportunities. His biggest offensive impact will come as a catch-and-shoot option on the perimeter, but he’ll need to rebound at a high level to stay on the floor, given State’s desire to play smaller and faster.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments