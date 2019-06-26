Role: Prototypical Duke Stretch Four
How he fits: Hurt said Duke’s staff didn’t sell him on any player comparisons, but it’s hard not to see some similarities to Ryan Kelly. Hurt will be the three-point shooter Duke has desperately needed in recent seasons, but that’s not the only piece of his game. Given his threat from the outside, Hurt can use his size and length to get past defenders and finish in the lane. Although his game is more perimeter-focused, he has proven he can score from anywhere on the floor.