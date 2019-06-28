Role: Rim protection and rebounding
How he fits: Bates missed all of last season after a preseason shoulder injury and his time as a redshirt might not be all bad, having added about 30 pounds since arriving in Raleigh. His offensive game was raw in high school with one dunk or layup or another mixed with the rare jumper, so don’t expect a ton of scoring when Bates makes his State debut. Instead, he’ll serve well as a mobile big man that can grab rebounds, protect the rim and cause defensive havoc with his massive frame.