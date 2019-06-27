Role: Swiss Army Knife
How he fits: A graduate transfer from William & Mary, Pierce has the type of versatility necessary in today’s game. He doesn’t exactly have the look of a traditional stretch-four, but his numbers are certainly reflective of that role, averaging 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds last season. Offensively, Pierce can hold his own as a perimeter ballhandler and has shown the ability to knock down 3-pointers, though his percentage dropped from 41.6 as a sophomore to 32.4 percent last season. Perhaps most importantly for a Williams team, Pierce ranked 73rd nationally in defensive rebound rate — a number like that automatically earns minutes in the Carolina rotation.