Role: Well-rounded wing
How he fits: Even when he was figuring things out last season, Hellems had the look of a potential pro. While there’s nothing particularly exciting about is game, there’s also no area he’s truly lacking — a jack of all trades that is built to function in State’s system. He’ll knock down jumpers, get after it in the lane and most importantly for the Wolfpack, Hellems will defend as hard and well as anyone on the floor. The numbers might not be huge, but Hellems can put numbers in every column on the box score.