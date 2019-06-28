Role: Undersized four
How he fits: Taylor comes to State after one season at Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he averaged 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds last season. There’s no mystery to his role as Taylor told PackPride that Keatts and his staff sold him on stepping in to help replace the role that Torin Dorn filled, as a tough, athletic forward who routinely guarded bigger players while looking to score in the lane. In addition, Taylor is capable of knocking down shots from the perimeter.