Akers isn’t the only explosive weapon in Florida State’s arsenal.
The biggest threat in the passing game — regardless of who’s throwing the ball — is Tamorrion Terry, who has 467 yards and five touchdowns on 23 catches. His average of 20.3 yards per catch is third among ACC receivers with at least 10 catches.
With Wake Forest’s struggles against Louisville in surrendering big plays last week, the Deacons should expect at least a few deep shots.
“Like Louisville, they’re capable of making explosive plays, and certainly after the way we played last Saturday, I’m sure that’s part of their plan,” Clawson said. “They’ll take some deep shots, and we have to defend the deep ball better, and we’ve got to keep leverage on the football better than we did on Saturday.”
The explosive offense has led, in part, to Florida State ranking last in the ACC in average time of possession (24:30). The Seminoles average almost one and a half minutes less than the 13th-place team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.