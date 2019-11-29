SANTA CLARA, Calif. — With heavy pressure off the edge and lockdown coverage in the secondary, the San Francisco 49ers dominant defense forced Aaron Rodgers into the least efficient game of his career.
Having similar success against the NFL’s most exciting quarterback will be a far different challenge this week. The 49ers (10-1) travel to Baltimore on Sunday to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (9-2).
Jackson is being talked up as an MVP candidate after accounting for 30 touchdowns on the ground and through the air and helping Baltimore average more than 40 points a game over the last five contests.
“The kid deserves it. He’s playing good football,” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said of the praise going Jackson’s way. “This kid is dynamic. He’s taking over the league.”
San Francisco has one of the top defenses in the game this season as evidenced by last week’s 37-8 win over Green Bay when the Niners held Rodgers to a career-low 3.2 yards per attempt.
The 49ers have allowed the fewest yards (248 per game), recorded the most sacks (44) and rank second best in points allowed (14.8) per game. They have been especially strong in the passing game where the 136.9 yards allowed per game are the lowest in the NFL in 37 years.
But if San Francisco has struggled at all this season, it has come against the more mobile quarterbacks, especially during a three-game stretch that featured two games against Arizona rookie Kyler Murray around a matchup against Seattle’s Russell Wilson.
Those are the only games all season when San Francisco allowed more than 20 points. The Niners allowed 26 points per game against three teams compared to 10.6 the rest of the season.
While Murray and Wilson are passers first who look to extend plays with their legs and scramble for big plays when the opportunity arises, running is a much bigger part of Jackson’s game, whether by designed plays or scrambles.
Jackson is averaging 79.6 yards rushing per game, more than any quarterback has had in any season since the merger. The previous high was 69.1 for Chicago’s Bobby Douglas in 1972.
NOTES: DE Dee Ford (quadriceps, hamstring) and WR Dante Pettis (knee) are out for his week. ... RB Matt Breida (ankle) and LT Joe Staley (finger) are questionable.
