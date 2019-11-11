LONDON — Defending champion Alexander Zverev pulled off another big win at the ATP Finals, beating top-ranked Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4 Monday for his first career victory over the Spaniard.
Nadal had a 5-0 record against Zverev but had an uncharacteristically mistake-filled performance at the O2 Arena.
In his first match since pulling out of the Paris Masters semifinals with an abdominal injury just nine days ago, Nadal dropped his serve three straight times, didn’t force a single break point, and his normally powerful forehand was responsible for more than four times as many unforced errors (13) as winners (3).
Still, Nadal insisted his poor play wasn’t the result of any physical problem.
“I did not feel pain in the abdominal at all,” he said. “So the physical issue was not an excuse at all. The only excuse is I was not good enough tonight.”
The whole thing was over in just 84 minutes and means Zverev has beaten each of tennis’ Big Three in his last three matches at the O2.
The German defeated six-time champion Roger Federer in last year’s semifinals and then five-time winner Novak Djokovic in the final.
Nadal has a history of being far from his best at the ATP Finals, which comes at the end of a gruelling season that often takes its toll on the Spaniard because of his ultra-physical playing style. He has qualified for the event for 15 years in a row but has pulled out of it on six occasions because of injuries. He has never won the title, reaching the final twice.
This year he hasn’t finished a tournament since winning the U.S. Open in August, also pulling out of Shanghai because of a hand injury. But he showed up to London hoping to stave off Djokovic for the year-end No. 1 ranking.
Djokovic won his opening match on Sunday and this loss cuts Nadal’s lead over the Serb to just 440 points in the rankings table — each round-robin win is worth 200 points — with a total of 1,300 more points up for grabs for each player.
“Knowing that I would not be at my 100% in terms of feelings, in terms of movement, in terms of confidence or hitting the ball, I needed my best competitive spirit this afternoon, and I was not there in that way,” Nadal said. “I need to play much better in two days.”
