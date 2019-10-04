HIGH POINT Upcoming tours to see fall leaves, or lessons on how to paint that scenery, are among the opportunities available this month with High Point Parks & Recreation.
Fall leaves and watercolors
On Oct. 19, join staff from the Piedmont Environmental Center for a morning hike on local trails, focusing on the identification and natural history of trees and shrubs.
Following the hike, participants will go into the PEC classroom (1220 Penny Road, High Point) for an introduction to watercolor painting techniques. With the materials provided, they will practice rendering fall leaves and autumn landscapes. Class begins are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; participants should bring a bag lunch and water bottle. Cost is $25 per person for PEC members; $30 for non-members. N.C. Environmental Education Certification credit is available. To register, call the center at 336-883-8531.
Fall leaf tours
Enjoy the fall colors on this guided 45-minute tour, which takes visitors around the Arnold J. Koonce Jr. Lake at High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main St., Jamestown). Learn about wildlife and seasonal changes in and around the lake from Dick Thomas, director of the Piedmont Environmental Center.
Tours are offered Oct. 18-20, Oct. 25-27 and Nov. 2-3. Friday tours are at 1 and 2 p.m.; they are also offered on Saturdays at noon, 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. and on Sundays at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Cost is $4 per person; special $3 rates are offered to senior citizens Fridays only. To register, call High Point City Lake Park at 336-883-3498.
Kayakers can also enjoy the fall foliage and natural beauty of the Arnold J. Koonce, Jr. Lake on a guided paddle from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26. Youth under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $12 for a single kayak, $22 for a tandem kayak, and $6 if you use your personal kayak. Advance registration is required; call 336-883-3498.
Halloween events
The third annual Spooky Hoopla is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26, offering a costume parade and contest, Trunk or Treat, Haunted Trail, food trucks, face painting, gaming truck and more. Visit the Parks & Rec website or Facebook page for the starting times for each individual event at the High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road in High Point. Admission is free. Vendors will offer food and novelties for sale. For details, call 336-883-3469.
The Boo Bash fall carnival at High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main St. in Jamestown) is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and will feature a Trunk or Treat, Spooky Train Ride, Creepy Carousel, Foggy Mini Golf, face painting and corn hole. Unlimited ride passes are $5 in advance by calling 336-883-3498 or visiting www.highpointnc.gov/pr/SpecialEvents. Passes can be picked up the day of the event with a receipt at shelters 2 and 3. Food vendors will also be on-site.
Bass tournament
High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main St., Jamestown) will hold its annual Fall Bass Tournament from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9; weigh in begins at 3 p.m. This event is a trolling motor tournament with a five fish limit and a 100% payout. Cost is $50 including launch fee and an optional $10 Big Fish Pot. To register, call 336-883-3498.
Project WET
Project WET provides educators a robust water literacy curriculum with hands-on experiences to support well-rounded water education.
Upon completing the six-hour workshop, participants receive a full color, comprehensive guide of activities, lesson plans, vocabulary and interdisciplinary extensions to further support students’ understanding of water quality and quantity issues.
Project WET is an international program provided through the N.C. Division of Water Resources, and new and experienced educators are encouraged to attend. Pre-registration is required; the $21 participant fee (payable to the N.C. Division of Water Resources) is due the day of the workshop Oct. 11. Workshops will be held at the Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road in High Point, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call PEC at 336-883-8531 for details.
Youth basketball
Registration is now open for High Point Parks & Recreation’s Youth Basketball program, designed to offer a structured league for children ages 7-14 where the fundamentals of the game, plus consistent effort and teamwork, are emphasized.
Participants ages 10-12 who excel in this league will be scouted and recruited for the All-Star Basketball team, High Point Power.
League play begins Dec. 2. Cost is $40 per child; please call athletics director Tyler Cole at 336-883-3480 or email tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov for more.
Early bird registration for Senior Games
Starting Nov. 1 and running through Jan. 31, register for the 2020 Greater High Point Senior Games at the “early bird” discounted rate of only $10 per person.
The games is a year-round health promotion program for those “age 50 and better,” offering participants the chance to play and compete in more than 65 athletic events including bowling, track & field, golf, swimming, pickleball, and more. It also has 35 art categories such as painting, woodwork and quilting. There is also a performing arts component for dancers, singers, musicians, comedians and a literary arts competition for writers.
Registration fee includes the opening breakfast, T-shirt and a swag bag. Call 336-883-3584 or email coordinator Tina Boston at tina.boston@highpointnc.gov to register.
Lake Waccamaw and Waccamaw River trip
There are only seven naturally-occurring lakes — known as “bay lakes” — in North Carolina; all of them are found on the Coastal Plain.
This two-day trip explores Lake Waccamaw during a day paddle, then spends the following day paddling the Waccamaw River as it courses through the wild and scenic Green Swamp. Wildlife, geology and human history are highlighted during this trip, Oct. 10-13. Cost is $185 for members of the Piedmont Environmental Center and $210 for non-members. For details, call PEC at 336-883-8531 before Oct. 7.
Senior health fair
This annual event links adults age 50+ with multiple community agencies providing resources and information that are important to them.
This year’s health fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 at the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center, 600 North Hamilton St. in High Point.
Each participating agency provides health or community information, giveaways and door prizes.
Please call 336-883-3584 for additional information.
