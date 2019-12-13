Elon 91
N.C. Wesleyan 60
The Elon Phoenix tied the program record for most 3-pointers hit in a single game on Saturday, 19, in their win over North Carolina Wesleyan.
The Phoenix was led by freshman guard Hunter McIntosh who scored 15 points (5-of-5 on 3-point tries), three assists and two rebounds for the game. Elon also got major contributions from freshman forward Hunter Woods, who posted 10 points and seven rebounds.
Next up, the Phoenix will travel to face Campbell on Tuesday.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 81, HIGH POINT 64:
High Point was unable to hold on to an early lead and suffered an 81-64 loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon in its final trip of the calendar year.
High Point was led in scoring by sophomore Curtis Holland III with 17 points.John-Michael Wright chipped in with 12 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds for his first double-double in his career.
The Panthers will return to action on Wednesday against Valparaiso.
Women
GREENSBORO 71, AVERETT 53
The Greensboro College women defeated Averett University on Saturday to open USA South Athletic Conference play 71-53.
Greensboro only led by seven entering the fourth quarter, but they outscored Averett by 11 in the final period to pull away.
The Pride was led by Ashley Free, who scored a game high 17 points. Diajah Hickson and Sabria Joseph also scored in double figures for Greensboro.
The Pride’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday, when they take on Meredith College.
WILLIAM PEACE 73, GUILFORD 56:
William Peace’s Jaymesha Sanders poured in a game-high 24 points as the Pacers defeated visiting Guilford College on Saturday afternoon.
The 73 points allowed is the most Guilford has surrendered this season.
Calyn Davis led the Quakers in scoring with 15 points. Miracle Walters and Kristen Roberts also had double figures for Guilford.
The Quakers will return to action at home on Dec. 30 against Methodist University.
