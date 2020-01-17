Fayetteville Westover 69
Eastern Guilford 64
GREENSBORO — Even with33 points from Kayden Dawkins, Eastern Guilford fell to undefeated Fayetteville Westover 69-64 on Saturday afternoon at Smith High School.
“We didn’t come into this game to come close,” Wildcats coach Joseph Spinks said. “We came to win, and we are all disappointed right now. I think we played well, though.
“I’m proud of them, but I am always proud of them, even though they irritate me. But sometimes I think they do that on purpose.”
Eastern, the No. 7 team in the News & Record poll, was playing in the MLK Tourney Town Showcase, an annual one-day event featuring 11 teams from North Carolina.
“I love these kinds of games, especially at this time of year,” Spinks said. “These games show you what you have to do to prepare for the playoffs.”
Dawkins, a 5-foot-8 junior guard for the Wildcats, hit two quick 3-pointers to start the game, helping Eastern play North Carolina’s 15th-ranked team evenly through the first quarter.
With Westover starting players at 6-8, 6-7, 6-4, 6-0 and 5-9, the Wildcats were at a significant height disadvantage. But Kannell Smith, Eastern’s tallest starter at 6-4, and 6-3 Omarion Johnson didn’t let the Wolverines win the battles underneath, denying the Wolverines second-chance points.
“When he hits the boards like that, it gets the whole team going,” Dawkins said of Smith.
Said Smith, “Since we were smaller, we had to put a body on them and try to keep them off the boards. I think we did a good job.”
Dawkins finished the first half with 13 points and brought Eastern to within 2 points, 38-36, with two straight 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half.
But when Westover pressured full court, the Wolverines’ size and length caused problems for the Wildcats. By the end of the third quarter, Westover had a 10-point lead at 54-44, a seemingly insurmountable margin.
Before the start of the fourth quarter, however, Spinks told his team to take it a little at a time.
“I challenged them,” he said. “I said, ‘Give me a good two minutes and then we will see where we are.’ ”
He got his two minutes and then some. With 4:54 left, Johnson scored after a rebound of a missed 3-pointer by Dawkins. His basket cut the deficit to two, 58-56. A minute later, Dawkins scored on a drive to tie it at 60-60. He fouled out with 7.5 left, finishing with 33 points, 20 of those in the second half.
Westover, playing out of the Patriot Athletic 3A Conference, proved its ability to finish games and escaped with the 69-64 win to move to 17-0 on the season. Eastern dropped to 12-6.
Scoring summary
EG 16 10 18 20 — 64
FW 16 16 22 15 – 69
Westover: Isaiah Bridges 2, D’Marco Dunn 21, Darius Jewell 15, Elijah Hayes 4, Traymond Willis 19, Ma’nas Drummond 4, Marvin Barnes 4
Eastern Guilford: Omarion Johnson 14, Kayden Dawkins 33, Jayron Rankin 2. Kannell Smith 15.
