Eastern Guilford 72
Jacksonville 34
First Round of NCHSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs
At Eastern Guilford High School
Why the Wildcats won: Eastern Guilford was faster, bigger and deeper. Behind Kamell Smith and Omarion Johnson, Eastern controlled the boards at both ends against the smaller Cardinals post players. The Wildcats held Jacksonville without a point for the first 6:40 of the third quarter and went on a 15-0 run. And Kadyn Dawkins scored 20 points in limited action.
“They are an athletic team, and I think it was a bonus for us that they had the long trip here,” said Eastern coach Joseph Spinks.
Why the Cardinals lost: Jacksonville struggled against the aggressive and athletic Wildcats defense. Unable to generate any half-court offense, the Cardinals tried to run, but Eastern’s rim protectors and rebounders denied the Cardinals points. The crucial third quarter was a complete bust for the Cardinals. Trailing by 26 going into the third quarter, Jacksonville was outscored 16-5.
“I thought our transition defense was outstanding,” Spinks said. “That’s what we worked on yesterday.”
Stars
Eastern Guilford – Dawkins, Eastern’s 5-foot-8 junior guard, started hot and left little doubt about the outcome. He scored 11 points in the first quarter, with a pair of 3-pointers, and the Wildcats led 28-14 at the end of the quarter. He had 18 at the half and finished with 20. If it wasn’t Dawkins, it was Kamell Smith getting points on the board. He had 19, most of them from under the hoop.
Jacksonville – Josh Bryant led the Cardinals with 6 points. He had a 3-pointer in each of the first two quarters. Eastern held Shawn Jones, the Cardinals’ leading scorer and rebounder, to two points, one in each half.
The big plays
In a one-minute span of the second quarter, Johnson grabbed offensive rebound and dunked it. Then drew a charge at the other end, helping Eastern open a 20-point lead five minutes before halftime.
The Wildcats defense was stifling to start the third quarter, and it set the tone for the rest of the game. Eastern held the Cardinals to 10 second-half points.
It had no impact on the outcome, but a basket by junior Tylin Bigalow brought the Eastern bench to its feet.
Three things we learned
- Dawkins and Kamell have shared experiences in playoffs. The two junior catalysts for Eastern have been feeding off each other for three years. “Those two were freshmen when we got to the state championship game,” said Spinks. “They’re juniors now and our leaders.”
- While Eastern was able to play its full roster and see nine players contribute points, the bulk of the scoring still came from three players – Dawkins (20), Kamell (19) and Johnson (12).
- Spinks isn’t looking ahead: “I had coaches call me up asking about teams they might meet in the third round,” he said. “I’m not sure who we play next. My coaches know, though.”
Jacksonville 14 10 5 5 -- 34
Eastern Guilford 28 22 16 6 -- 72
Jacksonville (14-12, 5-5 in Coastal 3-A Conference) — Simeon Morrison 5, Ozier Mitchell 4, Shawn Jones 2, Brody Meyer 3, Josh Bryant 6, Tymir Brown 3, Jalen Lewis 4, Manny Rodriquez 5
Eastern Guilford (21-6, 12-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference)— Omarion Johnson 12, Dylan Spencer 2, Kadyn Dawkins 20, Kamell Smith 19, Barry Tate 7, Syncere Blackstock 4, Deandre McCollum 4, Jared Womack 2, Tylan Bigelow 2.
