Last season: 3-9 (1-7 American)

First practice: Aug. 1

First game: at N.C. State, Noon, Aug. 31.

Key returners: QB Holton Ahlers, RB Hussein Howe, RB Darrius Pinnix, WR Deondre Farrier, WR Blake Proehl, OT Cortez Herrin, OT D’Ante Smith, C John Spellacy, DT Alex Turner, DT Jalen Price, DE Kendall Futrell, LB Aaron Ramseur, LB Bruce Bivens, S Davondre Robinson, CB Colby Gore.

Key losses: RB Anthony Scott, WR Trevon Brown, WR Terrell Green, OT Garrett McGhin, DE Nate Harvey, DT Shaun James, LB Cannon Gibbs, LB Ray Tillman, S Devon Sutton, S Marcus Holton.

Camp question: The past three seasons have been a disaster in Greenville, but the cupboard isn’t bare. Mike Houston has been a success at every stop — how quickly can he turn the Pirates talent into a winner?

